Royal Challengers Bangalore to begin IPL 2020 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their 13th edition of the Indian Premier League against the Kolkata Knight Riders here at the Chinnaswamy stadium on March 31.

The three-time finalists revealed their home and away fixtures on Twitter on Saturday. Virat Kohli’s men will play their first away game against Mumbai Indians on April 5. The Royal Challengers final round-robin game is against Mumbai Indians at home on May 17.

The IPL, for now, is scheduled to begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium.

RCB schedule: Home games: March 31: (8:00 pm) vs Kolkata Knight Riders; April 7: (8:00 pm) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; April 18th: (8:00 pm) vs Rajasthan Royals; 22nd April: (8:00 pm) vs Delhi Capitals; May 3: (4:00 pm) vs Kings XI Punjab; May 14: (8:00 pm) vs Chennai Super Kings; May 17: (8:00 pm) vs Mumbai Indians.

Away games: April 5: (4:00 pm) vs Mumbai Indians; April 10: (8:00 pm) vs Delhi Capitals; April 14: (8:00 pm) vs Kings XI Punjab; April 25: (8:00 pm) vs Rajasthan Royals; April 27: (8:00 pm) vs Chennai Super Kings; May 5: (8:00 pm) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; May 10: (8:00 pm) vs Kolkata Knight Riders.