Rugby: South African match called off after six players test Covid-19 positive

A South African Super Rugby Unlocked match scheduled for Johannesburg Saturday was called off after six Lions players tested positive for coronavirus before hosting the Cheetahs.

It is the first match in the republic to be postponed because of Covid-19 since competitive rugby restarted on October 9 after being suspended since mid March.

The Lions announced this week that there had been four positive cases in the squad and further tests revealed two additional players had contracted the virus.

A South African Rugby statement said the six players are in good health and being monitored by the team doctor.

"The players who tested positive and identified close contacts are isolating and quarantining according to the department of health guidelines."

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said: "Containing the spread of the disease is a national imperative.

"This is a stark reminder of how vigilant our community has to be and how rigorous we must be in following the rules.

"Safety comes first, and although extremely disappointing for all concerned, it is a reminder to our players of the role their actions will play in avoiding the risk of more cancellations."

If the fixture cannot be rescheduled in the single-round competition, both teams will be awarded two points.

Another third-round match Saturday, between the Bulls and Sharks at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, will go ahead as scheduled.