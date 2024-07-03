Russia's World Friendship Games postponed to 2025: Report

The Russia-backed World Friendship Games, originally scheduled to take place in September after the Paris Olympics, has been postponed to 2025, the Inside the Games website reported.

Russia and ally Belarus have been largely frozen out of international competitions, including the Paris Olympics, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow last year announced it would revive the multi-sport Friendship Games 40 years after holding its first edition when several socialist states boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The organisers have now postponed the Games, which would have taken place in Moscow and Yekaterinburg, to a non-Olympic year to "maximise athlete and official availability", the website reported.