SA vs Ind 2nd Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 06 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 13:46 ist
Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

The start of play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was delayed due to rain.

South Africa are currently at 118/2 and require 122 runs to win the second Test.

Cricket
Sports News
India
South Africa
Test cricket

