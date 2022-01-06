SA vs Ind 2nd Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

The start of play on Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was delayed due to rain.

Start of play on Day :four: has been delayed due to rain here at the Wanderers :rain_cloud::rain_cloud:#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/ea2GMhNfnp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2022

South Africa are currently at 118/2 and require 122 runs to win the second Test.

Check out DH's latest videos