sports

Sable wins silver in men's 5000m at Asian Games

Sable thus added another medal to his 3000m steeplechase gold which he had claimed last week.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 12:32 IST

India's long-distance runner Avinash Sable continued his impressive run, securing a silver medal in men's 5000m at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Indian produced an effort of 13:21.09 to finish second in a spectacular race. Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw Balew came up with a Games record effort of 13:17:40 to win the gold, while his compatriot Dawit Fikadu Admasu bagged the bronze with a season best of 13:25:63.

Sable thus added another medal to his 3000m steeplechase gold which he had claimed last week. Gulveer Singh missed out on a medal, finishing fourth, despite a personal best effort of 13:29:93.

(Published 04 October 2023, 12:32 IST)
