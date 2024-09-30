Home
Sai Sanjay finishes on podium in British GT Championship

The 21-year Indian driver from Chennai did a commendable job in the last round of the British GT championship, where popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar will be making his debut in the GT4 next year.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 12:37 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 12:37 IST
