Sai Sanjay finishes on podium in British GT Championship

<p>Brands Hatch (United Kingdom): Ace Indian driver Sai Sanjay finished creditable third overall and also made it to the podium in silver class in the GT4 category of the British GT Championship here.</p><p>The 21-year Indian driver from Chennai did a commendable job in the last round of the British GT championship, where popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar will be making his debut in the GT4 next year.</p><p>Driving for Britain-based motorsports team Race-Lab, Sanjay qualified P4 overall in the class and finished third overall, in a rare feat by an Indian.</p>.<p>Sanjay, the 2022 Indian national champion in the MRF Formula 2000, drove a McLaren Artura GT4 car in the GT4 Silver category with British driver Callum Davies, and exhibited his driving skills to bag a podium finish.</p><p>This is Sanjay's first year in international GT racing and he is also the first from Tamil Nadu to drive a whole season in British GT races. </p>