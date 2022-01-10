SAI to shut down training centres as Covid-19 cases rise

SAI to shut down training centres as Covid cases rise

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said it has decided to close its 67 training centres across the country due to rising Covid-19 cases.

"In view of rising cases of Covid-19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training centres across the country," the SAI said in a statement.

"The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes," it added.

The centres would be reopened after a review of the situation in due course of time.

India reported a rise of 1,79,723 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities reported this morning by the health ministry.

SPORTS AUTHORITY OF India
Sports News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

