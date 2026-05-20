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Homesports

India have game plan ready for Australia, says Salima Tete

For Marijne, making the girls physically fitter has been one of the top priorities. To meet the demands of what awaits, Tete said the girls dedicated time to address the chinks in the armour.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 19:47 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 19:47 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaIndiaHockey

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