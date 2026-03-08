Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Samson sizzles, Abhishek roars as India post record 255 for five in T20 World Cup final

With as many as 92 runs in the Powerplay, India had seized the decisive advantage.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 16:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 16:33 IST
Sports NewsT20ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Follow us on :

Follow Us