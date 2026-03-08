<p>Ahmedabad: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanju-samson">Sanju Samson</a> scarred an awestruck <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> in the company of an equally destructive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-sharma">Abhishek Sharma</a>, who saved his best for the last in India's record-breaking 255 for five against New Zealand in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup</a> final here on Sunday.</p>.<p>And if that wasn't enough Ishan Kishan (54 off 25 balls) proved that even three can tango together as India's top three in a superlative batting display stunned New Zealand.</p>.<p>Abhishek took full advantage of Mitchell Santner's tactical harakiri with a 21-ball-52 blitzkrieg but Samson's muscular effort --- a dazzling 89 off 46 balls, a union of beastly power and silken grace, will be remembered for times to come.</p>.<p>There were eight sixes -- a few over long-on, couple over square leg, down the ground, and over long-off.</p>.<p>Samson made Rachin Ravindra's left-arm spin, Lockie Ferguson (0/48 in 2 overs) and Matt Henry's (0/49 in 4 overs) medium pace bowling look pedestrian. It was a massacre of a good bowling attack.</p>.<p>After match-winning efforts versus West Indies and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/england">England</a>, Kerala's favourite son finally silenced the Doubting Thomases, who questioned his credentials over the past decade.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India prevail over England in a run-fest thriller.<p>After a series of flop show and his place in the side being debated from Kashmir to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanyakumari">Kanyakumari</a>, Abhishek finally performed true to his billing with liberal help from New Zealand pacers, who handed over the advantage to the southpaw on a platter.</p>.<p>An 18-ball-50 with his signature straight sixes, the familiar bat swing, the Punjab man enjoyed the rub of the green under the floodlit Ahmedabad skyline.</p>.<p>Skipper Santner completely misread the Motera track and made a blunder in team selection, dropping off-spinner Cole McConchie, who had dismissed southpaws Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton in the only over that he bowled in the semifinal.</p>.<p>Instead it was Jacob Duffy's (0/42 in 3 overs) friendly medium pace which became a cannon fodder for Abhishek as he smashed five of his half a dozen boundaries off him.</p>.<p>In case of Matt Henry (1/49 in four overs), once Samson smacked him for a six slightly wide off long-on, there was no looking back. With as many as 92 runs in the Powerplay, India had seized the decisive advantage.</p>.India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Live Updates | India on top as Kiwis lose half the side.<p>After Rachin Ravindra (1/32 in 2 overs) removed Abhishek after a 98-run opening stand off 43 balls, Kishan kept the tempo with four sixes and as many boundaries A 105-run stand off 48 balls took them past 200-run mark before Jimmy Neesham (3/46 in four over) removed Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) in the 16th over. However, the damage had already been done by then.</p>.<p>Santner's decision to bench off-spinner Kyle McConchie and instead play Jcob Duffy didn't seem like a prudent call as he was hammered for three boundaries in his very first over.</p>.<p>While Glenn Phillips bowled a tidy second over, the moment Abhishek had to deal with pace, he was in his elements. The sixes over extra cover off Lockie Ferguson and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/matt-henry">Matt Henry</a> sent the capacity crowd into raptures.</p>