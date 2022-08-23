Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury

Sania Mirza has pulled out of the US Open due to an elbow injury, the Indian tennis star said on Tuesday.
"I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it is until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have torn a little bit o my tendon," Mirza said on Instagram.
More to follow...
