Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to injury

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 23 2022, 08:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 08:20 ist
Sania Mirza. Credit: AFP Photo

Sania Mirza has pulled out of the US Open due to an elbow injury, the Indian tennis star said on Tuesday.

"I hurt my forearm/ elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it is until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately I have torn a little bit o my tendon," Mirza said on Instagram.

More to follow...

Sports News
US Open
Tennis
Sania Mirza

