Saudi League set to kick off after raiding Europe's top clubs

When the new Saudi Pro League season kicks off on Friday it will herald a new dawn for football in the Gulf kingdom which has spent close to half a billion dollars luring top players and coaches from traditional European powerhouses.

Last season, Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm were in the second division but the two clubs will meet in the league's opener with fans around the world tuning in to see star-studded sides that seemed like a distant dream only a year ago.

Al-Ahli, in particular, are one of the few clubs that have benefited from the Saudi Public Investment Fund's (PIF) project to invest in and privatise clubs, which also include reigning champions Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.