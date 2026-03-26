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SC Bengaluru begin campaign in I-League 2 against eight rivals

The other Bengaluru club in the mix, FC Bengaluru United, will kick off their campaign on matchweek 2 against SC Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 18:37 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 18:37 IST
BengalurusportsKarnataka

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