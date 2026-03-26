<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/sc-bengaluru-get-stay-on-relegation-from-i-league-3561399">Sporting Club Bengaluru</a> are all set to kick off their new season's campaign after much delay as the I-League 2's new season gets underway with nine clubs on Friday.</p>.<p>SCB, who failed to get into the Indian Football League earlier, are travelling to Mumbai for the tournament's opener against hosts Goalorious Mother Sports Club (GMSC). </p>.<p>The other Bengaluru club in the mix, FC Bengaluru United, will kick off their campaign on matchweek 2 against SC Bengaluru, who will host them at the HAL Stadium on April 2. FCBU, coached by Nallappan Mohanraj, will play their home matches at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE Arena).</p>.Bengaluru FC appoints Spaniard Pep Munoz as head coach.<p>With nine teams in fray for the title, both the Bengaluru clubs will play eight matches each, including four home matches, in the short 36-match season in a single-legged round-robin format.</p>.<p>FCBU will crucially play their last match at home against Sporting Club de Goa (May 5) while SCB will play their last two matches away against Delhi FC (May 5) and Goa (May 15). Their last match will also be the last match of the season.</p>.<p>The other clubs competing are Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (Assam), Sudeva Delhi FC, United Sporting Club (Kerala), NEROCA FC (Manipur).</p>