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SC Bengaluru held 3-3 after blowing two-goal lead in I-League 2 opener

Karthick Thirumalai (75th) scored SCB’s third goal, but it was not enough to seal the win.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 17:21 IST
BengaluruSports NewsI-League

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