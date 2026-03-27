<p>Sporting Club <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> began their I-League 2 campaign with a 3-3 draw against Goalorious Mother Sports Club at the Cooperage Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> on Friday.</p>.<p>Despite earning a point away from home, SCB missed the chance to secure all three points after squandering a 2-0 lead.</p>.<p>They took the lead through Asif OM (22nd minute) and Devadath (33rd), before second-half goals from Kiran Pandhare (66th), Aravindraj Rajan (74th) and Aashish Lalge (88th) helped GMSC fight back.</p>.<p>Karthick Thirumalai (75th) scored SCB’s third goal, but it was not enough to seal the win.</p>.SC Bengaluru begin campaign in I-League 2 against eight rivals.<p>SC Bengaluru will next play at home in a derby against FC Bengaluru United on April 2, who are set to open their campaign with that fixture.</p>.<p>In the other match of the day, hosts Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC played out a goalless draw with Sudeva Delhi FC in Assam.</p>.<p>Results: GMSC 3 (Kiran Pandhare 66th, Aravindraj Rajan 74th, Aashish Lalge 88th) drew with SCB 3 (Asif OM 22nd, Devadath 33rd, Karthick Thirumalai 75th); KAMS 0 drew with Sudeva Delhi FC 0.</p>