Serena signs programming deal with Amazon Studios

Williams made the announcement during a conversation with actor Michael B. Jordan that was part of a charitable event organized by Vanity Fair magazine

  • Apr 14 2021, 13:53 ist
  Apr 14 2021, 13:53 ist
The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to "bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes." Credit: AFP Photo

 Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said.

The 39-year-old Williams, who ranks second all-time with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, said she hopes to "bring really special stories to film, and to people's homes."

Williams, who has limited her schedule in recent years because of injuries and the birth of her daughter, has not played since she lost in the Australian Open semifinals in February to Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title. 

