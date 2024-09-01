Serena Williams returns to US Open - as a fan

New York: Serena Williams set Flushing Meadows abuzz on Saturday as the 23-time major winner appeared at the U.S. Open - as a fan - for the first time since stepping away from tennis two years ago.

The six-time winner dominated New York throughout her career and fittingly made an emotional goodbye in Flushing Meadows, when she played her final match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 tournament.

She was all smiles and completely at ease on Saturday, as she graced the blue carpet decked out in a denim ensemble, flashing peace signs and smiling for the cameras.

"I feel like to me she's always been that upbeat and happy person. Obviously we're all in the zone when we're about to compete, and so that's different when you don't play anymore," said Caroline Wozniacki, Williams' longtime friend.

"But at the end of the day, I think she's always been, you know, a happy and outgoing person."

Williams was seen chatting with world number one Iga Swiatek at the players' gym ahead of the Pole's third round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and was later spotted in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she played her final match.