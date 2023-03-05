Shafali, Lanning power Delhi Capitals to 223/2 vs RCB

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 05 2023, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 17:21 ist
Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at The Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties as Delhi Capitals demolished Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack to post an imposing 223 for 2 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) match here on Sunday.

While the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84 off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

The duo's 162-run partnership ended in an equally dramatic manner, with both getting dismissed in the 15th over, with England off-spinner Heather Knight accounting for the two off the third and fifth deliveries of her second over. Their departure off the third and fifth ball of the 15th over though did not slow the scoring rate, with Marizanne Kapp (40 not out) and young India player Jemimah Rodrigues (22 not out) helping the side cross the 200-run mark.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 223/2 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 72, Shafali Verma 84, Marizanne Kapp, Marizanne Kapp 40 n.o., Jemimah Rodrigues 22 not out; Heather Knight 2/40).

