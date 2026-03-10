<p>Bengaluru: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan and Jeswin Aldrin, are among India's leading long jumpers missing from the upcoming Indian Open Jump competition in Bengaluru from March 14-15. </p>.<p>While Shaili is set to start her season in April, as confirmed by her coach Robert Bobby George, Ancy is recovering from a calf injury following her bronze medal at the Asian Indoor National Championships last month.</p>.<p>Men's national record holder Aldrin, who hasn't posted an 8m-plus jump in two years, is recuperating from an injury while Murali Sreeshankar is now the star attraction for the event, which will take place at the Anju Bobby George Foundation.</p>.AFI raises the bar for Commonwealth Games qualification.<p>The 26-year-old Sreeshankar, who won silver medals at the 2022 Asiad and CWG, enjoyed a strong return midway through last season after recovering from a career-threatening knee injury, posting multiple 8m-plus jumps.</p>.<p>Among triple jumpers, Eldhose Paul will also be absent as the reigning Commonwealth Games champion is recovering at SAI Bengaluru following his successful knee surgery in Doha last year. Fellow silver medallist Abdullah Aboobacker and national record holder Praveen Chithravel's names have been entered for the event. </p>.<p>Among other prominent names participating are high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and pole vault national record holder Dev Meena.</p>