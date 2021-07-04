Shocked Canada fail to jump through Olympic hoop again

Shocked Canada fail to jump through Olympic hoop again

The Canadians failed to get through the Tokyo qualifying hoop for a fifth time in a row as they went down 101-103

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jul 04 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 17:50 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada spurned their final chance to bag a berth at the Olympic basketball tournament when they lost a qualifying tournament semi-final at home to the Czech Republic, who rallied from five points down in overtime to win.

The Canadians failed to get through the Tokyo qualifying hoop for a fifth time in a row as they went down 101-103 Saturday in Victoria. The Czechs advanced to Sunday night's final against Greece to decide a Tokyo Games spot.

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks had 23 for the Canucks but that was not enough as Illinois-born Czech point forward Blake Schilb pulled out a match-high 31 points.

Tomas Satoransky landed the decisive basket and notched 18 points in all.

Greece saw off Turkey 81-63 in their qualifying semi-final.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Czech Republic
Canada
Tokyo Games
Basketball

What's Brewing

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi returns to UP politics

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?

A football team unites Rohingya refugees

A football team unites Rohingya refugees

Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'

Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'

 