Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi wins Olympic quota for India, finished 4th in Asian Shooting C'ship

Going into the final five single-shots in fifth and sixth positions, Shriyanka shot 10.1 to Ashi's 9.8 as the former confirmed the quota in her name. Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan was out next, but she too had picked up one of the two available Paris quotas. With 1.6 between her and China’s Xia, Shriyanka shot a 10.0 for her 43rd to finish a creditable fourth.