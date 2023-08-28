Simone Biles shows she's not just easing her way back

On Friday, the first night of competition, Biles was close to flawless. Her two wobbles on beam and a step out of bounds on floor exercise were overshadowed by her nearly sticking the landing on a Yurchenko double pike vault, a skill so daunting that no other woman and only a few men attempt it. The move — she launches herself into two flips with her legs straightened in a 90-degree angle — scored a weekend high of 15.700, even with a half-point deduction. She incurred the penalty because one of her coaches, Laurent Landi, had stood on the podium and beside the apparatus for her safety.