Simran finishes fourth in women's 100m T12 final at Paris Paralympics

Cuba's Omara Durand Elias (guide Yuniol Kindelan) comfortably won the gold with a timing of 11.81 seconds. The silver went to Ukraine's Oksana Boturchuk (guide Mykata Barabanov) and bronze to Germany's Katrin Mueller (guide Noel-Phillippe Fiener), who recorded 12.17s and 12.26s respectively.