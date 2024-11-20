Home
Sindhu registers 20th win against Busanan, cruises to second round of China Masters

World number 19 Sindhu dispatched the higher ranked Busanan 21-17 21-19 in 50 minutes in the first round of the Super 750 event.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:06 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 09:06 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonP V Sindhu

