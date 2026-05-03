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Sinner storms past Zverev in 57-minute masterclass to claim Madrid crown

It was his ninth successive victory over the world ​number three German.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 16:48 IST
World newssportsTennisMiamimadrid

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