<p>World number one <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jannik-sinner">Jannik Sinner</a> crushed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alexander-zverev">Alexander Zverev</a> 6-1 6-2 to win the Madrid Open on Sunday in just 57 minutes.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old claimed a record fifth successive ATP Masters 1000 title, following his Paris triumph last year as well successes in Indian Wells, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/miami">Miami</a> and Monte Carlo in 2026.</p>.Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to reclaim top spot in rankings.<p>It was his ninth successive victory over the world number three German.</p>