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Homesports

SM Krishna Memorial: Mukund Sasikumar enters quarters as other Indians lose

In the opening set, Sasikumar had to wait till the eighth game to smell his first opportunity and the world No. 536 duly broke Yamanaka to go ahead.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 19:29 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 19:29 IST

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