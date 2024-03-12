Snow marathon: Runners brave freezing temperatures, icy course in test of human spirit

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): What's the picture that one would have in mind when thinking about a marathon? Certainly not an icy course, sub-zero temperatures and snow-clad terrain.

But this is exactly what participants braved at the third annual Snow Marathon, which had to be shifted from Sissu to the Jana Waterfalls trail in Manali due to a spate of avalanches at the regular venue.

Over 200 runners competed, including those from the USA, Russia and Ethiopia. But it was hardly a surprise that the battle-hardened participants from the Indian Armed forces dominated the proceedings on Sunday.

Shabir Hussain of Ladakh Scouts, which is an infantry regiment of Indian Army, claimed the top honours in the men's full marathon (42 km) by clocking 03:58:21. The Ladakh Scouts are incidentally nicknamed 'Snow Warriors' or 'Snow Leopards'.

In the women's competition, two-time defending champion and local favourite Tenzin Dolma claimed the title with her best timing of 04:35:13.