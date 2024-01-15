Snowfall dilemma: Khelo India Winter Games face delay amid nature’s whims

Tramboo rued that scant snowfall this season has hardly hit the livelihood of people associated with winter tourism. “People who had invested huge amounts in high end equipment for skiing and other winter sports are sitting idle. This season winter tourism is at its lowest and even tourists who come for leisure leave disappointed seeing no snow,” he added.

The social media timeline of Farhat Naik, celebrated Valley-based snowboarder and instructor, usually used to be full of enchanting pictures of the snowy wonderland of Gulmarg around this period of the year.