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Homesports

Somalia’s first World Cup referee barred from US, gets hero’s welcome back home

After being turned around in the U.S. immigration, Omar Abdulkadir Artan received a hero’s welcome back at Mogadishu, Somalia.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 10:18 IST
Sports NewsFootball NewsSomaliaFIFAFifa world cupUS immigration policyFIFA World Cup 2026Referees

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