Somalia’s first World Cup referee barred from US, gets hero’s welcome back home

<p>Omar Artan — the first Somalian to be selected as a FIFA World Cup referee — was an entire nation’s pride and joy until disaster struck. </p><p>Just as he arrived at the Miami International Airport to start his historic FIFA World Cup journey in the United States, the immigration officers restricted his entry, barring him from entering the country. The reason a US official gave for his denial to enter was ‘suspected terror ties’. </p><p>Cutthroat immigration policies under the Trump administration have been a clear and inevitable issue for fans travelling for FIFA World Cup games in the United States, with several countries — including Somalia — falling victim to a travel ban. </p><p>The 34-year old was denied despite having a diplomatic passport and a single-entry US Visa. </p>.<p>Artan was later sent back on his way to Somalia, flying through Istanbul to finally reach Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu and was met with a surprise. Somalian government officials, representatives of the Somali Football Federation as well as local referees, residents and friends all stood waiting to greet him with a hero’s welcome. </p><p>His trip continued up to the Presidential Palace, even meeting with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. </p><p>Artan is one of Africa’s top referees and was named the continent’s best male referee in 2025. In a recent interview, he vowed that he would attend the next FIFA World Cup in 2030.</p>