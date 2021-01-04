Sourav Ganguly's health stable, angioplasty for 2 other blockages deferred

Ganguly's health stable, no angioplasty for 2 blockages

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 14:41 ist
Sourav Ganguly. Credit: PTI

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he suffered a 'mild' heart attack, is now stable.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. The doctors have now said that they have decided to defer angioplasty for two blockages. 

The Woodlands Hospital medical board, which met to decide on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2, came to the consensus that "deferring the angioplasty, for now, is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management," a hospital statement said.

The medical board, with nine doctors, met on Monday at 11:30 am to assess Ganguly's situation in the presence of his family and briefed them on the further course of action.

