South Africa decide to bowl against Australia in Women T20 WC semifinal

Women T20 WC semifinal: SA decide to bowl against Aus

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Mar 05 2020, 14:12pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 14:12pm ist
A general view of the Sydney Cricket Ground during rain that delayed the first Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket semi final match between India and England in Sydney on March 5, 2020. (AFP Photo)

South Africa skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Australia in the second semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup, here on Thursday.

The match, though, has been delayed due to wet outfield.

The winner of the match will clash with India, who advanced to the final after their semifinal against England was washed out.

Teams:

Australia: Meg Lanning (C), Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (C), Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba. 

