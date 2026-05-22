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Homesports

All-round Titans eliminate CSK from IPL play-offs race, close in on top two qualification

Titans' bowling unit has arguably been the best in the tournament and they reinforced with a stellar show in the first six overs.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:36 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:36 IST
Sports NewsCSKGujarat TitansIPL

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