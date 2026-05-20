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IPL 2026 | Super Sooryavanshi takes Rajasthan Royals closer to play-offs

And certainly, the icing on the cake was Ian Bishop’s line on air, one that could well be remembered for posterity: “He is ready.”
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 01:47 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 01:47 IST
Sports NewsIPLRajasthan Royals

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