Sreeja living her family’s dream

“The two title wins and the victory over World No. 2 shows that I’m definitely on the right path,” she said. “All the hard work of the last two years, especially under my longtime coach Somnath Ghosh, has paid dividends. This being the Olympic year, it was very very important for me. My main goal was to break into the top-50. Now that I’ve attained 40, the next target is 30. It’s going to be even more arduous but I really have strong self-belief now and willing to push the limits.