Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against India in 1st ODI

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India, in the first ODI at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, on Tuesday.
Rohit is set to make his return to competitive cricket today, after sustaining a left thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7.
After clinching the T20I series, India will be eyeing to claim the 3-match ODI series as well.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
Gareth Bale announces retirement from football
R-Day Parade: CRPF's all-women contingent to take part
'KGF 3': Makers hints new hero could play Rocky Bhai
Trivialising Rahul Gandhi and other conundrums
How to make retirement planning simpler