Sri Lanka opt to bowl first against India in 1st ODI

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 10 2023, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 13:13 ist
Credit: AFP Photos

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India, in the first ODI at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, on Tuesday.

Rohit is set to make his return to competitive cricket today, after sustaining a left thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7.

After clinching the T20I series, India will be eyeing to claim the 3-match ODI series as well.

More to follow...

 

