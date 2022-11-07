Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket after arrest over alleged sexual assault

Held for assault, Gunathilaka suspended by SL cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket will not consider him for any selections

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 07 2022, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 12:33 ist

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended following his arrest in Sydney over alleged sexual assault, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Sri Lanka Cricket will not consider him for any selections, it said in a statement.

 

"Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty," it said.

More to follow...

Sri Lanka
World news
Cricket
Sports News
Danushka Gunathilaka
Crimes against women
sexual assault

