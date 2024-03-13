Submit evidence against Kalyan Chaubey: Asian Football Confederation asks ousted AIFF legal head

New Delhi: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has asked the AIFF's ousted legal head, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, to submit evidence for the allegations of corruption he has levelled against national federation head Kalyan Chaubey, calling it a serious matter.

AIFF president Chaubey on March 6 served a legal notice to the organisation's former principal legal advisor Bhattacharjee for accusing him of corruption.

Bhattacharjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alleged that Chaubey indulged in non-transparent tender processes and made attempts to 'siphon off money from the federation' for personal expenses.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the AFC has asked Bhattacharjee to submit a 'full written report' by March 18.

"We refer to the attached media articles in which we note that allegations relating to corruption have been made by you against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Mr Kalyan Chaubey. In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request that you provide the AFC with a full written report setting out your position on the matter by 18 March 2024 at the latest," Deputy Secretary to the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, Barry Lysaght, wrote in a letter addressed to Bhattacharjee, on Tuesday.