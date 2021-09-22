T Natrajan tests Covid-19 positive; SRH vs DC to continue

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natrajan has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match. He has isolated himself from the rest of the squad.
Six other players have been placed in isolation.
The BCCI, however, in a release said that tonight's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capital will be held as per schedule as the Covid-19 test reports for the rest of the contingent returned negative.
Breaking news: #covid strikes #IPL again. @SunRisers @Natarajan_91 tests positive @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/11feHyvaKq
— Sidney Kiran (@Gunnersyd) September 22, 2021
More to follow...
