T Natrajan tests Covid-19 positive; SRH vs DC to continue

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natrajan has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match. He has isolated himself from the rest of the squad.

Six other players have been placed in isolation.

The BCCI, however, in a release said that tonight's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capital will be held as per schedule as the Covid-19 test reports for the rest of the contingent returned negative.

