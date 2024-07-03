T20 World Cup: Markram was brave, tactically astute while leading South Africa, says Graeme Smith

Mumbai: Aiden Markram was 'brave' and 'tactically astute' while leading South Africa to their first-ever appearance in the final of the T20 World Cup which they narrowly lost to India last week at Barbados, said former skipper Graeme Smith on Wednesday.

South Africa had a near-perfect campaign in the T20 World Cup under Markram's captaincy with their only defeat coming in the final when India pipped the Proteas by seven runs.

"Aiden was particularly good during the tournament. He was tactically astute, had good plans and was brave enough to make the big calls and then get all his players to commit to it," said Smith in a media release.