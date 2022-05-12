Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh win big in Senior National Women's hockey

Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered identical 12-0 wins over their respective pool rivals at the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship, here on Thursday.
While Tamil Nadu defeated Arunachal 12-0 in a Pool F match, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Gujarat by the same scoreline in Pool G.
In Pool F, Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited its match, resulting in Hockey Karnataka getting a 5-0 default win.
Earlier, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Puducherry 16-0 in a Pool E match late on Wednesday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur
Couple drags son to court seeking grandchild or Rs 5 cr
Pilot down, flyer with 'no idea how to fly' lands plane
DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?
Biggest white diamond ever auctioned fetches $21.9 mn
Maruti, IIT-H partner on tech to prevent road accidents