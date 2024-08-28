Tanvi: crafted in China, honed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Earlier this month, top badminton coach U Vimal Kumar appeared despondent after his ward Lakshya Sen bungled two great opportunities to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. Such was Sen’s shocking slip-ups, his mentor Prakash Padukone went on a rare public rebuke.

A few weeks later, both Vimal and Padukone have a lot to cheer after another of their ward, the prodigious Tanvi Patri, made them proud by winning the U-15 title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships in Chengdu, China on Sunday.