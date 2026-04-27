<p>Bengaluru: Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera lived up to his billing in emphatic fashion, shattering the meet record to clinch the men's elite title while Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru stunned a stacked field to take the women's crown at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">TCS </a>World 10K here on Sunday.</p>.<p>The event, which also included open 10k and senior citizen category, captured the spirit of the city as over 35,000 participants showed up to try their luck at the hard distance in sweltering conditions, including many barefoot runners. </p>.<p>However, the elite competition had everyone's attention with Kwizera, among the pre-race favourites, clocked a blistering 27:31 to better the previous meet record of 27:38 set by Keyna's Nicholas Kipkorir.</p>.<p>In doing so, the 26-year-old runner also halted the momentum of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uganda">Uganda</a>'s Harbert Kibet, who had arrived here in form after winning the 10K Castellon in Spain earlier this year.</p>.<p>Kenya's Gilbert Kipkosgei Kiprotich impressed on his 10k debut, finishing third in 27:43, as four runners dipped under the 28-minute mark despite testing conditions. The humidity and rising temperatures made for a demanding outing, forcing the elite pack to recalibrate their usual aggressive strategies.</p>.Kibet, Chelangat lead the charge in TCS World 10K run in Bengaluru.<p>True to the pattern often seen in international road races, the African contingent began conservatively, running in a tight group through the early stages. The first half of the race was covered in a relatively modest 14:01 for 5km before the tempo lifted sharply in the latter half, with Kwizera closing in 13:30 to break away decisively.</p>.<p>"I always was aiming for the meet record," Kwizera said after the race. "It wasn't easy at all as it was too humid. That's why I started slowly for the first two kilometres, but then I felt I had enough power left to push towards the end."</p>.<p>In the women's race, Niyonkuru produced a composed run to upset the favourites, finishing in 30:45 -- just 10 seconds shy of the course record. Kenya’s Brenda Jepchirchir took second place in 30:59, followed by Ethiopia's Chaltu Diriba, who clocked 31:03.</p>.<p>It was, however, a disappointing outing for former champion Sarah Chelangat. The Ugandan endured an off day, finishing a distant 15th with a time of 32:35, the second slowest among the international runners.</p>.<p>The taxing conditions did take their toll on some of the athletes as Kenya's Margret Gati Chacha, who finished 14th, fainted after the race and was stretchered to hospital by the medical officials present at the venue. Further details on her health were awaited.</p>.<p><strong>Results: Foreign: Men:</strong> Rodrigue Kwizera (Bur) 27:31s, 1; Harbert Kibet (Uga) 27.39, 2; Gilbert Kipkosgei Kiprotic (Ken) 27.43, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Women: </strong>Florence Niyonkuru (Rwa) 30:45, 1; Brenda Jepchirchir (Ken) 30:59, 2; Chaltu Diriba (Eth) 31:03.</p>