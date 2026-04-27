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TCS World 10K: Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera outsmarts heat to shatter record

The 26-year-old runner also halted the momentum of Uganda's Harbert Kibet, who had arrived here in form after winning the 10K Castellon in Spain earlier this year.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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Rodrigue Kwizera (left) of Burundi won the men.

Rodrigue Kwizera (left) of Burundi won the men.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 26 April 2026, 21:06 IST
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