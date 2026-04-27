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TCS World 10K: Triple delight for Sanjivani, Harman surprises domestic field

Karnataka runner Shailesh Kushwaha finished second in the men's event as he finished eight seconds behind Harmanjot while another army runner Deepak Bhatt clocked 29.52 for a third spot.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 21:15 IST
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Sanjivani Jadhav (left) and Harmanjot Singh won the Indian Elite Athlete
Sanjivani Jadhav (left) and Harmanjot Singh won the Indian Elite Athlete
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Published 26 April 2026, 21:15 IST
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