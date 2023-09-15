Asia Cup 23: Cricket fan, Wazhma Ayoubi, cheers for India in a Kohli jersey

An ardent cricket fan Wazhma Ayoubi continues to wow social media and sports lovers with visuals from Sri Lanka where she is present to lend her support to Team India at the Asia Cup 2023.
A recent post from Wazhma on social media has grabbed everyone’s attention and has gone viral.
In the post, Wazhma is seen cheering for Team India donning an autographed jersey of Virat Kohli which she got from Kohli during the Asia Cup 2022.
Wazhma shared a series of picture where she is seen cheering for India donning the team jersey.
Wazma also posted a video and wrote "Just felt like posting this once more 😜 See you in the finals! The cup will be ours! 🇮🇳 #ColomboWeather #AsiaCup #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL 🏏🏆" (sic).
Earlier, her post congratulating Team India on their spectacular win against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 went viral garnering millions of impressions.
Wazhma, a native of Afghan, made headlines last year for supporting her team in 2022. Her appearance and support for Afghanistan made headlines across the globe and was one of the most searched topics last year.
Wazhma Ayoubi is a businesswoman, influencer and social activist, who is settled in Dubai. She successfully runs a clothing brand “Laman” in Dubai and aims to work in Bollywood one day.