Asia Cup 23: Cricket fan, Wazhma Ayoubi, cheers for India in a Kohli jersey

In the post, Wazhma is seen cheering for Team India donning an autographed jersey of Virat Kohli which she got from Kohli during the Asia Cup 2022.

Wazhma shared a series of picture where she is seen cheering for India donning the team jersey.

Wazma also posted a video and wrote "Just felt like posting this once more 😜 See you in the finals! The cup will be ours! 🇮🇳 #ColomboWeather #AsiaCup #AsiaCup23 #INDvSL 🏏🏆" (sic).