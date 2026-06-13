Tejas Shirse breaks own 110m hurdle national record, javelin thrower Yadav set to miss CWG

<p>Ludhiana: Tejas Shirse broke his own men's 110m hurdles national record with a stunning run during the Indian Athletics Series 9 here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The 24-year-old Shirse, representing Reliance Foundation, ran 13.27 seconds -- the sixth best of the season in Asia -- to better his previous national record of 13.41 seconds he had clocked in 2024.</p>.<p>He also bettered the Commonwealth Games qualifying mark of 13.39 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India. He had won gold in the Federation Cup in Ranchi last month, clocking 13.50 seconds.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, World Championships finalist javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is set to miss the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as he skipped the event here.</p>.<p>Yadav, who finished fourth in the Tokyo World Championships last year, has not breached the CWG qualifying mark of 82.61m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). His best this season was the 81.95m that he had produced at the Indian Athletics Series 3 in New Delhi in April.</p>.<p>The Federation Cup held in Ranchi last month was originally the last qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games but the AFI later gave one more chance to the athletes at the Ludhiana leg of the Indian Athletics Series.</p>.<p>The 26-year-old Yadav has been struggling this season. He finished fifth at the Federation Cup with a mediocre throw of 79.07m, before finishing eighth in his Diamond League debut in Rome on June 4 with a below-par 79.18m. He has a personal best of 86.27m.</p>.<p>Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh were also successful in achieving CWG mark of 82.61m, with efforts of 83.76m and 82.93m to finish first and second respectively. Shivam Lohakare was third with a throw of 80.52m.</p>.<p>For Shirse, it was a big improvement than the 13.50 seconds he had clocked while winning gold in the Federation Cup.</p>.<p>"After missing the CWG qualification in Ranchi and Taiwan despite finishing on the podium, I changed my mindset today. I told myself it’s a free hit. You don't look for the 'perfect' shot; you just hit it out of the park or you get out," he said about his race.</p>.<p>"I took off without the pressure, treated it like training, and let the legs do the talking." Shirse's coach James Hillier, also Athletics Director at the Reliance Foundation, credited his ward's hard work for the record-breaking performance.</p>.<p>"His efforts in training over the last few weeks have been hinting at a performance like this. I am really pleased for him as he has been working very hard," said Hillier.</p>.<p>“He had an injury at the start of the year but has bounced back really strongly from it and it is a credit to him and the team here at Reliance that has worked with him so closely and nursed him back to his peak performance. I hope he continues this consistency and peaks at the major tournaments this year.” Results: Men: 100m: Harjit Singh (Air Force) 10.33 seconds, Abhay Singh (Reliance) 10.45 seconds, Saurabh Rajesh (Maharashtra) 10.47 seconds.</p>.<p>200m: Abhay Singh (Reliance) 20.82 seconds, Jishnu Prasad (Kerala) 20.91 seconds, Ajay Khade (Maharashtra) 21.50 seconds.</p>.<p>400m: Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) 46.09 seconds, Ritik Chaudhary (CISF) 47.51 seconds, Jashanpreet Singh (Punjab) 47.55 seconds.</p>.<p>800m: Mohammed Afsal P (Air Force) 1:47.00, Salman Farookh (All India Police) 1:48.23, Shiva Tomar (Uttar Pradesh) 1:51.94.</p>.<p>110m hurdles: Tejas Ashok Shirse (Reliance) 13.27 seconds, Krishik M (Reliance) 13.55 seconds, Madhvendra Singh (Rajasthan) 14.00 seconds.</p>.<p>3,000m steeplechase: Balkishan (Haryana) 8:49.36 secs, Shubham Shridhar (Maharashtra) 9:03.73 secs, Prince Raj Mishra (Railway Sports) 9:06.28 secs.</p>.<p>High jump: Ram Naresh (Army) 2.00m, Robanpreet Singh (Punjab) 2.00m, Adarshpreet Singh (Punjab) 2.00m.</p>.<p>Triple jump: Karthik U (Air Force) 16.52m, Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.50m, Ashok Kumar (Rajasthan) 14.54m.</p>.<p>Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 83.76m, Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 82.93m, Shivam Lohakare (Maharashtra) 80.52m.</p>.<p>10,000m race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 39:57.74 secs, Gaurav Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 43:43.48 secs, Ritik Kumar (Rajasthan) 45:06.07 secs.</p>.<p>Women: 100m: Jilna MV (All India Police) 11.68 secs, Sakshi Champalal (Reliance) 11.97 secs, Kanishka Manchanda (Uttarakhand) 12.01 secs.</p>.<p>200m: Unnathi Bollanda (Karnataka) 23.66 secs, Jilna MV (All India Police) 23.76 secs, Sakshi Champalal (Reliance) 24.37 secs. 800m: Harmilan Bains (Chandigarh) 2:16.88, Shivani Hudda (All India Police) 2:17.65, Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 2:18.54.</p>.<p>1500m: Lili Das (Uttarakhand) 4:20.77 secs, Pragati (Haryana) 4:31.35 secs, Anjali (Uttar Pradesh) 4:42.85 secs.</p>.<p>100m hurdles: Pragyan Prasanti (Odisha) 13.35 seconds, Gurdeep Kaur (Punjab) 14.42 seconds, Ritwika Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 14.69 seconds.</p>.<p>3,000m steeplechase: Saloni (Rajasthan) 11:06.00, Shreya (Uttar Pradesh) 11:38.03, Shaili Dhama (All India Police) 11:38.19.</p>.<p>Shot put: Manpreet Kaur (NCOE Patiala) 17.66m, Srishti Vig (Delhi) 16.82m, Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) 16.23m.</p>.<p>Discus throw: Seema (NCOE Patiala) 58.16m, Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 57.08m, Sanya Yadav (Haryana) 55.47m.</p>.<p>Long jump: Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.42m, Ankita Chaudhary (Delhi) 5.54m, Mumal Devra (Rajasthan) 5.47m.</p>.<p>High jump: Rekha (Haryana) 1.68m, Jonika Pahal (Haryana) 1.65m, Rimpal Kaur (Punjab) 1.65m. </p>