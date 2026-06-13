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Homesports

Tejas Shirse breaks own 110m hurdle national record, javelin thrower Yadav set to miss CWG

The 24-year-old Shirse, representing Reliance Foundation, ran 13.27 seconds -- the sixth best of the season in Asia -- to better his previous national record of 13.41 seconds he had clocked in 2024.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 16:36 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 16:36 IST
Sports NewsAthletics

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