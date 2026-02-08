Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Tejaswin Shankar clinches India's lone gold in Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Shankar also holds the national decathlon (outdoor) record of 7826 points set last year in Poland. He also won silver in decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games held in China.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 14:48 IST
Sports NewsIndiaAsian Games

Follow us on :

Follow Us