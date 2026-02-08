<p>Tianjin: Tejaswin Shankar won the men's heptathlon event to clinch India's lone gold as the country ended the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships campaign with five medals here on Sunday.</p><p>India finished overall sixth in the medals tally. China topped the chart with 34 medals -- 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.</p><p>On his way to winning the gold medal in heptathlon, Shankar collected 5993 points to better his own national indoor mark of 5650 points set in 2021 in the USA.</p><p>Pooja (silver in high jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (silver in shot put) and Ancy Sojan (bronze in long jump) were other medal winners on Sunday.</p><p>On opening day on Friday, India's high jumper Aadrash Ram Jothi Shankar had won a bronze.</p><p>Shankar, who was leading on Day 1, continued his good form in the next three events -- 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m -- on Sunday.</p><p>In the 60m hurdles, Shankar clocked a time of 8.02 seconds to earn 977 points. With two events to go, the Indian athlete was nearly 485 points ahead of his nearest rival.</p><p>Shankar was fourth in pole vault with a height of 4.20m. He earned 673 points to increase his tally to 5163 points. In 1000m, the last event of the day, Shankar finished second with a time of 2:43.91 (830 points) to increase his total to 5993 points.</p>.England survive Nepal scare in T20 World Cup.<p>Shankar also holds the national decathlon (outdoor) record of 7826 points set last year in Poland. He also won silver in decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games held in China.</p><p>In the men's shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor claimed a silver with a season best throw of 20.05m.</p><p>Toor's other legal throws were 19.49m, 19.85m. His last two attempts were no marks. China's Chengyu Chen took the gold with a throw of 20.07m.</p><p>Samardeep Singh Gill, the second Indian in the field, finished fifth with a throw of 18.97m.</p><p>In the women's high jump, Pooja clinched a silver with a height of 1.87m.</p><p>Ancy Sojan added a bronze at the long jump arena. Her best jump on Sunday was 6.21m. Her other two legal jumps were 6.02m and 6.20m.</p><p>Moumita Mondal finished sixth in women's long jump with a distance of 6.01m.</p><p>Promising long jumper Shahnawaz Khan missed out on a medal as he finished fourth.</p>