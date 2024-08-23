Telangana CM Revanth Reddy seeks opportunities to host national & international sports events

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy emphasized that Telangana possesses all the necessary infrastructure to host such events. He highlighted the achievements of Telangana athletes who have won medals in various international competitions, including the Olympics, and stressed the state government's commitment to providing world-class facilities for athletes to excel on the global stage.

Revanth Reddy informed Union Minister Mandaviya about the international-standard sports facilities available in Hyderabad, including the Gachibowli Sports Complex, Saroor Nagar Stadium, LB Stadium, KBR Indoor Stadium, OU Campus, Gymkhana Ground, and Hussain Sagar, which offer amenities like swimming pools, multi-purpose indoor stadiums, synthetic athletic tracks, shooting ranges, football grounds, skating tracks, and water sports facilities rowing, kayaking, and canoeing. He also mentioned the availability of five-star hotels and excellent air and rail connectivity in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister reminded the Union Minister that Hyderabad had successfully hosted major events in the past, such as the National Games in 2002, Afro-Asian Games in 2003, and the World Military Games in 2007. He requested that Telangana be given the opportunity to host future events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Additionally, he sought the inclusion of Hyderabad as a venue for the Khelo India Youth Games scheduled for January 2025.

He also discussed the state government's plan to establish a Sports University in Telangana to nurture the sporting talents of the youth. He requested financial assistance from the central government for setting up this university, which would focus on training and research across various sports disciplines.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to increase the allocation of funds under the Khelo India scheme for the development of sports infrastructure in Telangana.