Tennis-Gauff 'feeling the love' in Cancun after maiden WTA Finals win

US Open champion Coco Gauff said she was "feeling the love" in rainy Cancun after her 6-0 6-1 demolition of Ons Jabeur in her first group stage match of the WTA Finals on Monday.

The start of the match was delayed and then later interrupted by rain when Gauff was leading 1-0 in the second set. She maintained her momentum when play resumed to claim a dominant win over her Tunisian Group B opponent.