Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid final

Alcaraz will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • May 08 2022, 06:34 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 06:34 ist
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands at the end of their 2022 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament men's singles semi-final match at the Caja Magica in Madrid. Credit: AFP Photo

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed a dramatic victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday to reach the Madrid Masters final.

The 19-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday, won 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the last-four match after more than three and a half hours on court.

Alcaraz will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

madrid open
madrid
Tennis
Novak Djokovic
Sports News

