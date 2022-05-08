Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid final

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz claimed a dramatic victory over world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday to reach the Madrid Masters final.

The 19-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals on Friday, won 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) in the last-four match after more than three and a half hours on court.

Alcaraz will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.