Alcaraz looks to keep Grand Slam streak going at US Open

Top men's match: Alcaraz v Van de Zandschulp

Although a mismatch on paper with Alcaraz beating Van de Zandschulp in both previous clashes, the third seed has still not hit top gear in New York and was dragged to four sets in his opener by Australian qualifier Li Tu.

He was similarly pushed by Van de Zandschulp in their first meeting at the 2021 Australian Open but much has changed since, with Alcaraz heading into their latest clash as a four-times Grand Slam champion.

The Spaniard has the ability to quickly move through the gears when needed and will be backed to extend his winning run at the Grand Slams to 16 matches following triumphant French Open and Wimbledon campaigns.

"I haven't thought about how many straight wins I had in Grand Slams, but we'll try to keep adding to that number," said the 21-year-old.

"As I've said before, that's why we work hard; to try and win as many matches as possible, to produce our best level and try to be better.

"And of course, to give ourselves the chance to play in the final rounds of every tournament, above all at the Grand Slams."