Alcaraz, Sinner reach Indian Wells quarters

"Honestly I was nervous before the match, I'm not going to lie," Alcaraz said.

"Playing against someone who beat you easily — I remember I had no chances in the match in Rome. It was difficult for me today to approach the match, but I'm really happy with the way that I did.

"I started pretty well, playing my style since the beginning. Today I knew what I had to do better than I did in Rome."

Alcaraz continues to gain momentum at the tournament and since dropping the first set in the first match he played, he has not lost one since. The victory was his 50th match win at a Masters 1000 event.

The two-time Grand Slam winner is on course for a possible collision with Australian Open champion Sinner in the semi-finals but will first need to get past Alexander Zverev.

The big-serving German sixth seed wore down Australian Alex de Minaur with his relentless power to claim a 5-7 6-2 6-3 victory.

Sinner shaded a tight first set against American Ben Shelton in windy conditions and met with little resistance in the second, securing a 7-6(4) 6-1 win to maintain his perfect record in 2024.

"I just tried to stay positive," Sinner said.