Alcaraz starts US Open buildup with untidy win in Canada

World number one Carlos Alcaraz began the buildup to his US Open title defence with an untidy 6-3 7-6 (3) win over Ben Shelton on Wednesday to move into the third round of the Canadian Open.

Seeing his first action since his tour de force performance winning Wimbledon, the 20-year-old took a moment to find his footing on the Canadian hardcourt. But the outcome was never in doubt, stretching his match win streak to 13.